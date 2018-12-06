Skip to main content
The joint impact of the European Union emissions trading system on carbon emissions and economic performance

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4819b016-en
Authors
Antoine Dechezleprêtre, Daniel Nachtigall, Frank Venmans
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Dechezleprêtre, A., D. Nachtigall and F. Venmans (2018), “The joint impact of the European Union emissions trading system on carbon emissions and economic performance”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1515, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4819b016-en.
