This paper looks at the questions of whether informal and formal firms actually do compete; under which conditions; and how should competition authorities address informality when implementing their advocacy and enforcement powers. It was prepared as background material for the session "Informal Economy in Latin America and the Caribbean" held at the 2018 Latin American and Caribbean Competition Forum in Argentina on 18-19 September 2018.
The Informal Economy in Latin America and the Caribbean: Implications for Competition Policy
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
