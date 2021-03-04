Skip to main content
The impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on the automotive sector in Central and Eastern European Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a7d40030-en
Authors
Caroline Klein, Jens Høj, Gabriel Machlica
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Klein, C., J. Høj and G. Machlica (2021), “The impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on the automotive sector in Central and Eastern European Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1658, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a7d40030-en.
