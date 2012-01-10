Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Impact of Publicly Provided Services on the Distribution of Resources

Review of New Results and Methods
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h363c5szq-en
Authors
Gerlinde Verbist, Michael Förster, Maria Vaalavuo
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Verbist, G., M. Förster and M. Vaalavuo (2012), “The Impact of Publicly Provided Services on the Distribution of Resources: Review of New Results and Methods”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 130, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h363c5szq-en.
Go to top