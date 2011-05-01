Skip to main content
The Impact of Migration Policies on Rural Household Welfare in Mexico and Nicaragua

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgc79ps4vq4-en
Authors
J. Edward Taylor, Mateusz Filipski
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Taylor, J. and M. Filipski (2011), “The Impact of Migration Policies on Rural Household Welfare in Mexico and Nicaragua”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 298, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgc79ps4vq4-en.
