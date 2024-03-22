Skip to main content
The Impact of Laws and Regulations on Micro and Small Enterprises in Niger and Swaziland

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/685353573323
Authors
Isabelle Joumard, Carl Liedholm, Donald Mead
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Joumard, I., C. Liedholm and D. Mead (1992), “The Impact of Laws and Regulations on Micro and Small Enterprises in Niger and Swaziland”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 77, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/685353573323.
