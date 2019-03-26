Skip to main content
The impact of decentralisation on the performance of health care systems

A non-linear relationship
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/04208b83-en
Authors
Sean Dougherty, Luca Lorenzoni, Alberto Marino, Fabrice Murtin
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism
Cite this content as:

Dougherty, S. et al. (2019), “The impact of decentralisation on the performance of health care systems: A non-linear relationship”, OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism, No. 27, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/04208b83-en.
