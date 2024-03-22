Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Impact of Budget Retrenchment on Income Distribution in Indonesia (including Statistical Annex)

A Social Accounting Matrix Application
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/867347160101
Authors
Steven Keuning, Erik Thorbecke
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Keuning, S. and E. Thorbecke (1989), “The Impact of Budget Retrenchment on Income Distribution in Indonesia (including Statistical Annex): A Social Accounting Matrix Application”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 3, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/867347160101.
Go to top