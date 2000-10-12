Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Great Reversals

The Politics of Financial Development in the 20th Century
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/371486741616
Authors
Raghuram G. Rajan, Luigi Zingales
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Rajan, R. and L. Zingales (2000), “The Great Reversals: The Politics of Financial Development in the 20th Century”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 265, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/371486741616.
Go to top