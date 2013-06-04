Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The GDP Impact of Reform

A Simple Simulation Framework
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgk9qjnhkmt-en
Authors
Sebastian Barnes, Romain Bouis, Philippe Briard, Sean Dougherty, Mehmet Eris
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Barnes, S. et al. (2013), “The GDP Impact of Reform: A Simple Simulation Framework”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 834, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgk9qjnhkmt-en.
Go to top