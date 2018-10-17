The Future of Africa

The 2017 Emerging Markets Network business meeting on Africa focused on the dual themes of industrialisation and entrepreneurship. This policy note highlighted key topics brought forward by EMnet members and other companies during the discussions of the day. Promoting industrialisation is back on Africa’s economic policy agenda. In the 21st century, industrialisation will go beyond traditional manufacturing, and include other sectors with high-growth potential. To promote a successful industrialisation process, EMnet participants highlighted the importance of removing constraints on entrepreneurship, and bottlenecks such as unreliable electricity service for the private sector at large. Companies have voiced in particular the need for governments to focus on policies that can support the development of a sound enabling environment for businesses, in particular looking at investment and competition policies, skills, infrastructure, access to energy and digitalisation to drive overall industrialisation policies and growth forward.