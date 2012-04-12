Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Export Performance of Countries within Global Value Chains (GVCs)

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9bh3gv6647-en
Authors
Andrea Beltramello, Koen De Backer, Laurent Moussiegt
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Beltramello, A., K. De Backer and L. Moussiegt (2012), “The Export Performance of Countries within Global Value Chains (GVCs)”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2012/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9bh3gv6647-en.
Go to top