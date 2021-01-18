Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The effects of online disclosure about personalised pricing on consumers

Results from a lab experiment in Ireland and Chile
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1ce1de63-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), “The effects of online disclosure about personalised pricing on consumers: Results from a lab experiment in Ireland and Chile”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 303, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1ce1de63-en.
Go to top