The Effectiveness of Education and Health Spending among Brazilian Municipalities

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/222817104376
Authors
Luiz de Mello, Mauro Pisu
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

de Mello, L. and M. Pisu (2009), “The Effectiveness of Education and Health Spending among Brazilian Municipalities”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 712, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/222817104376.
