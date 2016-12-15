Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Effect of the Size and the Mix of Public Spending on Growth and Inequality

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f99f6b36-en
Authors
Jean-Marc Fournier, Åsa Johansson
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Fournier, J. and Å. Johansson (2016), “The Effect of the Size and the Mix of Public Spending on Growth and Inequality”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1344, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f99f6b36-en.
Go to top