The Effect of Government Debt, External Debt and their Interaction on OECD Interest Rates

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3ttg5c0026-en
Authors
David Turner, Francesca Spinelli
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Turner, D. and F. Spinelli (2013), “The Effect of Government Debt, External Debt and their Interaction on OECD Interest Rates”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1103, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3ttg5c0026-en.
