The effect of energy prices and environmental policy stringency on manufacturing employment in OECD countries: Sector- and firm-level evidence

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/899eb13f-en
Authors
Antoine Dechezleprêtre, Daniel Nachtigall, Balazs Stadler
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Dechezleprêtre, A., D. Nachtigall and B. Stadler (2020), “The effect of energy prices and environmental policy stringency on manufacturing employment in OECD countries: Sector- and firm-level evidence”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1625, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/899eb13f-en.
