The Economics of Climate Change Mitigation

Policies and Options for the Future
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/228868001868
Authors
Jean-Marc Burniaux, Jean Château, Romain Duval, Stéphanie Jamet
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Burniaux, J. et al. (2008), “The Economics of Climate Change Mitigation: Policies and Options for the Future”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 658, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/228868001868.
