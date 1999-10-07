Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Economic Effects of Employment-Conditional Income Support Schemes for the Low-Paid

An Illustration from a CGE Model Applied to Four OECD Countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/083815484206
Authors
Andrea Bassanini, Jørn Henrik Rasmussen, Stefano Scarpetta
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Bassanini, A., J. Rasmussen and S. Scarpetta (1999), “The Economic Effects of Employment-Conditional Income Support Schemes for the Low-Paid: An Illustration from a CGE Model Applied to Four OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 224, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/083815484206.
Go to top