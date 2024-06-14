This paper summarizes the content of the EC’s internal market programme and progress made in its implementation. It analyses the mechanisms which should lead to welfare gains, and reviews a wide variety of micro- and macroeconomic indicators in order to ascertain whether integration has proceeded since the mid-1980s. Policy issues, which are more or less closely linked to the success of the internal market, are also addressed here ...
The EC's Internal Market
Implementation, Economic Consequences, Unfinished Business
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
Related publications
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
25 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
14 March 2024
-
12 March 2024