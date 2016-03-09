Skip to main content
The drivers of public health spending

Integrating policies and institutions
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm2f76rnhkj-en
Christine de la Maisonneuve, Rodrigo Moreno-Serra, Fabrice Murtin, Joaquim Oliveira Martins
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
de la Maisonneuve, C. et al. (2016), “The drivers of public health spending: Integrating policies and institutions”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1283, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm2f76rnhkj-en.
