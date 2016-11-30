Skip to main content
The distribution of the growth dividends

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/7c8c6cc1-en
Mikkel Hermansen, Nicolas Ruiz, Orsetta Causa
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Hermansen, M., N. Ruiz and O. Causa (2016), “The distribution of the growth dividends”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1343, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7c8c6cc1-en.
