The deterioration of the public spending mix during the global financial crisis

Insights from new indicators
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2f6d2e8f-en
Authors
Debra Bloch, Jean-Marc Fournier
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Bloch, D. and J. Fournier (2018), “The deterioration of the public spending mix during the global financial crisis: Insights from new indicators”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1465, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2f6d2e8f-en.
