This short paper analyses the decline of France’s trade balance over the past 15 years. While the loss in export market shares is comparable to that of the major OECD countries except Germany, it is one of the largest among the countries of the euro area. The determinants of this outcome seem to be general (rather than concentrated in the industrial sector) and related to overall supply-side weaknesses.
The Declining Competitiveness of French Firms Reflects a Generalised Supply-Side Problem
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
Related publications
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Case study19 June 2024
-
Case study19 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
-
6 May 2024
-
-
3 May 2024