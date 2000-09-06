Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The DAC Journal 2000

France, New Zealand, Italy Volume 1 Issue 3
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/journal_dev-v1-3-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Journal on Development

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2000), The DAC Journal 2000: France, New Zealand, Italy Volume 1 Issue 3, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/journal_dev-v1-3-en.
Go to top