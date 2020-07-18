The changing labour market for graduates from medium-level vocational education and training

This working paper looks at the labour market outcomes of individuals who hold a medium-level VET qualification (defined as upper or post-secondary non-tertiary education with vocational orientation) today, as well as how they have changed in the past 10 to 15 years and what can be expected in the medium-term. It looks at indicators of job quality and quantity, and zooms in on the types of occupations that employ VET graduates. The outcomes of VET graduates younger than 35 years old are compared to those of general education graduates (at the same education level), tertiary education graduates and graduates without an upper secondary education degree. Finally, based on these findings, the report discusses key policy directions to improve VET graduates’ access to high-quality jobs.