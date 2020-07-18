Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The changing labour market for graduates from medium-level vocational education and training

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/503bcecb-en
Authors
Marieke Vandeweyer, Annelore Verhagen
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Vandeweyer, M. and A. Verhagen (2020), “The changing labour market for graduates from medium-level vocational education and training”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 244, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/503bcecb-en.
Go to top