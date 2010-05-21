Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Challenge of Financing Health Care in the Current Crisis

An Analysis Based on the OECD Data
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmfkgr0nb20-en
Authors
Peter Scherer, Marion Devaux
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Scherer, P. and M. Devaux (2010), “The Challenge of Financing Health Care in the Current Crisis: An Analysis Based on the OECD Data”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 49, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmfkgr0nb20-en.
Go to top