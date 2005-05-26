Skip to main content
The Benefits of Liberalising Product Markets and Reducing Barriers to International Trade and Investment

The Case of the United States and the European Union
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/770775252885
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2005), “The Benefits of Liberalising Product Markets and Reducing Barriers to International Trade and Investment: The Case of the United States and the European Union”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 432, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/770775252885.
