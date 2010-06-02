Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Availability and Cost of Short-Term Trade Finance and its Impact on Trade

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmdbg733c38-en
Authors
Jane Korinek, Jean Le Cocguic, Patricia Sourdin
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Korinek, J., J. Le Cocguic and P. Sourdin (2010), “The Availability and Cost of Short-Term Trade Finance and its Impact on Trade”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 98, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmdbg733c38-en.
Go to top