The 90% Public Debt Threshold

The Rise and Fall of a Stylised Fact
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k452kln1s6l-en
Authors
Balázs Égert
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Égert, B. (2013), “The 90% Public Debt Threshold: The Rise and Fall of a Stylised Fact”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1055, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k452kln1s6l-en.
