The 2018 Indicators on the Governance of Sector Regulators - Part of the Product Market Regulation (PMR) Survey

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a0a28908-en
Authors
Lorenzo Casullo, Alexis Durand, Filippo Cavassini
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Casullo, L., A. Durand and F. Cavassini (2019), “The 2018 Indicators on the Governance of Sector Regulators - Part of the Product Market Regulation (PMR) Survey”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1564, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a0a28908-en.
