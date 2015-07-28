Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Test No. 431: In vitro skin corrosion: reconstructed human epidermis (RHE) test method

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264242753-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2015), Test No. 431: In vitro skin corrosion: reconstructed human epidermis (RHE) test method, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264242753-en.
Go to top