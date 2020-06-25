Skip to main content
Technological diffusion and managing the associated economic transitions in Ireland

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ca48dd68-en
Authors
Haruki Seitani, Ben Westmore
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Seitani, H. and B. Westmore (2020), “Technological diffusion and managing the associated economic transitions in Ireland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1610, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ca48dd68-en.
