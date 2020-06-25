Technological change is transforming Ireland’s economic structures, leading to new jobs and innovative products that benefit consumers. Adoption of new technologies by businesses has been high relative to many other OECD economies, but it has been uneven across industries and the impact on productivity growth in most firms has been modest so far.
Technological diffusion and managing the associated economic transitions in Ireland
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Abstract
