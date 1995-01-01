Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Technical Progress, Factor Productivity and Macroeconomic Performance in the Medium Term

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/648682381876
Authors
Claude Giorno, Pete Richardson, Wim Suyker
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Giorno, C., P. Richardson and W. Suyker (1995), “Technical Progress, Factor Productivity and Macroeconomic Performance in the Medium Term”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 157, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/648682381876.
Go to top