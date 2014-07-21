Skip to main content
Taxing the Rent of Non-Renewable Resource Sectors

A Theoretical Note
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz0zb620vr1-en
Authors
Julien Daubanes, Saraly Andrade de Sá
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Daubanes, J. and S. Andrade de Sá (2014), “Taxing the Rent of Non-Renewable Resource Sectors: A Theoretical Note”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1149, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz0zb620vr1-en.
