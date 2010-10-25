Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Taxation and More Representation?

On Fiscal Policy, Social Mobility and Democracy in Latin America
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km5zrrs9bbt-en
Authors
Christian Daude, Ángel Melguizo
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Daude, C. and Á. Melguizo (2010), “Taxation and More Representation?: On Fiscal Policy, Social Mobility and Democracy in Latin America”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 294, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km5zrrs9bbt-en.
Go to top