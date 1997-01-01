Skip to main content
Taxation and Economic Performance

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/668811115745
Willi Leibfritz, John Thornton, Alexandra Bibbee
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Leibfritz, W., J. Thornton and A. Bibbee (1997), “Taxation and Economic Performance”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 176, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/668811115745.
