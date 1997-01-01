This paper reviews the theoretical and empirical literature on the effects of taxation on economic performance, adds marginally to the empirical literature, and draws conclusions for tax policy in OECD countries. Key issues covered are how, in open OECD economies, taxes may have affected economic performance via their effects on capital and labour markets, and on human capital formation. Perhaps the most important policy conclusion that emerges is that the increased integration of OECD capital markets limits the scope for using tax incentives to raise domestic savings and investment, which suggests that the tax burden in the future will have to fall increasingly on labour as the less mobile factor of production. With labour taxes having already increased sharply in recent years, contributing to a reduced demand for labour, greater labour-market flexibility is required to facilitate employers’ passing labour taxes on to reductions in real wages so as to reduce labour costs; while ...
Taxation and Economic Performance
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
Related publications
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
25 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
14 March 2024
-
12 March 2024