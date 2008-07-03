Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Taxation and Economic Growth

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/241216205486
Authors
Åsa Johansson, Chistopher Heady, Jens Matthias Arnold, Bert Brys, Laura Vartia
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Johansson, Å. et al. (2008), “Taxation and Economic Growth”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 620, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/241216205486.
Go to top