Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Tax Revenue Implications of Decarbonising Road Transport

Scenarios for Slovenia
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/87b39a2f-en
Authors
OECD, International Transport Forum
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/ITF (2019), Tax Revenue Implications of Decarbonising Road Transport: Scenarios for Slovenia, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/87b39a2f-en.
Go to top