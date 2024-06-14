Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Tax Reform in OECD Countries

Economic Rationale and Consequences
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/082177701741
Authors
Robert P. Hagemann, Brian R. Jones, Robert Bruce Montador
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Hagemann, R., B. Jones and R. Montador (1987), “Tax Reform in OECD Countries: Economic Rationale and Consequences”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 40, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/082177701741.
Go to top