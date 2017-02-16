Skip to main content
Tax planning by multinational firms

Firm-level evidence from a cross-country database
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/9ea89b4d-en
Åsa Johansson, Øystein Bieltvedt Skeie, Stéphane Sorbe, Carlo Menon
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Johansson, Å. et al. (2017), “Tax planning by multinational firms: Firm-level evidence from a cross-country database”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1355, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9ea89b4d-en.
