Tax Co-operation for the 21st Century

OECD Report for the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, May 2022, Germany
https://doi.org/10.1787/9bec2f89-en
OECD
English
OECD (2022), Tax Co-operation for the 21st Century: OECD Report for the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, May 2022, Germany, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9bec2f89-en.
