Supporting Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Higher Education in Romania

Explore Romania's economic trajectory from post-Socialist turmoil to robust growth and labor market improvements in this insightful report. Despite positive trends, challenges like demographic shifts and brain drain underscore the urgent need for innovation in higher education. Delving into entrepreneurship education's broader context reveals systemic gaps in content, delivery, and industry engagement. The institutional landscape poses additional hurdles with volatile fiscal policies and bureaucratic hurdles. Yet, Romania's academic tradition and workforce potential signal opportunities for growth. By enhancing entrepreneurship ecosystems, fostering local partnerships, and decentralizing incentives, Romania can unlock its higher education system's full potential in driving innovation and economic prosperity.