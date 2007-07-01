Skip to main content
Study on the Political Involvement in Senior Staffing and on the Delineation of Responsibilities Between Ministers and Senior Civil Servants

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/136274825752
Alex Matheson, Boris Weber, Nick Manning, Emmanuelle Arnould
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Matheson, A. et al. (2007), “Study on the Political Involvement in Senior Staffing and on the Delineation of Responsibilities Between Ministers and Senior Civil Servants”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 6, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/136274825752.
