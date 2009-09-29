Students with Disabilities, Learning Difficulties and Disadvantages in the Baltic States, South Eastern Europe and Malta

This book provides an internationally comparable set of indicators on the educational provision for students with disabilities, learning difficulties and disadvantages (SENDDD). It covers the number of students concerned, their learning environment (special schools, special classes and regular classes) and level of education (pre-primary, compulsory and upper secondary education). It also discusses policy implications vis-à-vis special education needs and offers an analysis of the participation and performance of students with special education needs in the 2006 round of the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA).