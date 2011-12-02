Skip to main content
Structural Reforms to Reduce Unemployment and Restore Competitiveness in Ireland

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0szws6t6c-en
Authors
Álvaro Pina
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Pina, Á. (2011), “Structural Reforms to Reduce Unemployment and Restore Competitiveness in Ireland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 910, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0szws6t6c-en.
