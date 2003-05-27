Skip to main content
Structural Policies and Growth

A Non-Technical Overview
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/877032331705
Alain de Serres
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

de Serres, A. (2003), “Structural Policies and Growth: A Non-Technical Overview”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 355, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/877032331705.
