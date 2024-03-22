Skip to main content
Structural Adjustment and the Institutional Dimensions of Agricultural Research and Development in Brazil

Soybeans, Wheat and Sugar Cane
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/866017563566
John Wilkinson, Bernardo Sorj
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Wilkinson, J. and B. Sorj (1992), “Structural Adjustment and the Institutional Dimensions of Agricultural Research and Development in Brazil: Soybeans, Wheat and Sugar Cane”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 76, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/866017563566.
