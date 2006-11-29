Skip to main content
Strengthening the Integration of Japan in the World Economy to Benefit more Fully from Globalisation

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/371585541612
Randall S. Jones, Taesik Yoon
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Jones, R. and T. Yoon (2006), “Strengthening the Integration of Japan in the World Economy to Benefit more Fully from Globalisation”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 526, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/371585541612.
