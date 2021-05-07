Skip to main content
Sticky floors or glass ceilings? The role of human capital, working time flexibility and discrimination in the gender wage gap

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/02ef3235-en
Authors
Gabriele Ciminelli, Cyrille Schwellnus, Balazs Stadler
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Ciminelli, G., C. Schwellnus and B. Stadler (2021), “Sticky floors or glass ceilings? The role of human capital, working time flexibility and discrimination in the gender wage gap”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1668, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/02ef3235-en.
